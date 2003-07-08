Edwin Lucas moves from Seoul to HK to take new position.
Vivian Chiu
Chang Joo Kim joins the New York office.
ING welcomes new telecommunications research head.
One of Asia''s most prominent international funds lawyers, Effie Vasilopoulos has joined Sidley Austin Brown & Wood as a partner in Hong Kong.
A new TMT specialist for law firm, Herbert Smith.
A new head for ABN Amro in Asia and Europe.
Sidley Austin Brown & Wood''s appoints partners in Tokyo and Hong Kong.
ING Financial Markets expands their Asian Equity sales and research team.