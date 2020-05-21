AsianInvesterAsianInvester

David Elms, Head of Diversified Alternatives at Janus Henderson Investors, says that 2020 presented a volatility opportunity for those who were ready for it. In the following Q&A, he shares some strategies for risk-adjusted returns over time - from truly diversified sources – and talks about the biggest risks he sees in the markets today.
New methods of portfolio balancing – a multi-strategy approach