David Elms, Head of Diversified Alternatives at Janus Henderson Investors, says that 2020 presented a volatility opportunity for those who were ready for it. In the following Q&A, he shares some strategies for risk-adjusted returns over time - from truly diversified sources – and talks about the biggest risks he sees in the markets today.
Hamish Chamberlayne, head of sustainable and responsible investment (SRI) and portfolio manager, discusses the key trends guiding his investment decisions and major themes his team is watching out for.