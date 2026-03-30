Will Asia's private credit divide defy global debt cycle?
As competition weakens protections in the West, Asian private credit is emerging as a structural outlier.
As stress builds in Western private credit markets, Asia is increasingly being framed as the outlier, not because it is earlier in the cycle, but because it is structurally different. The region’s fragmentation, bank-led systems and lower leverage are shaping a distinct credit environment.
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