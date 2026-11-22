Why Philippines' SSS is finally allocating capital offshore
The social security fund is nearing PHP1.3 trillion (approximately $20.35 billion) in assets and investing exclusively in the domestic market with a focus on risk minimisation is no longer sustainable.
Key Points
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