AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Uzbekistan’s dual-listing writes new playbook for sovereign privatisation

Kristina Shperlik
The National Fund of Uzbekistan (UzNIF) is setting a precedent for emerging markets (EM) by combining international cornerstone backing with local retail demand to establish a repeatable model for sovereign asset divestment.
Uzbekistan&#8217;s dual-listing writes new playbook for sovereign privatisation

The UzNIF sees the scale of its landmark initial public offering (IPO) as a definitive statement of the country's integration into global equity capital markets, which could become an example for other sovereign investors.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.