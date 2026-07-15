Uzbekistan’s dual-listing writes new playbook for sovereign privatisation
The National Fund of Uzbekistan (UzNIF) is setting a precedent for emerging markets (EM) by combining international cornerstone backing with local retail demand to establish a repeatable model for sovereign asset divestment.
The UzNIF sees the scale of its landmark initial public offering (IPO) as a definitive statement of the country's integration into global equity capital markets, which could become an example for other sovereign investors.
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