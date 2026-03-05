Trailblazing women redefining asset management in Asia

In honour of International Women’s Day on Sunday, three remarkable women share their career journeys, highlight the importance of cognitive agility, explain how they balance large portfolios and family life while navigating the loneliness of leadership.

Our three remarkable leaders in finance—Charis Liau, CIO at IFS Asset Management, Kerrine Koh, head of Southeast Asia at Hamilton Lane, and Pruksa Iamthongthong, APAC equities head at Aberdeen Investments—share how they have navigated challenges, broke barriers and reshaped the traditionally male-dominated world of asset management. Their journeys reveal not only resilience and vision but also a commitment to redefining leadership in the industry.