AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Trailblazing women redefining asset management in Asia

Heather Ng
In honour of International Women’s Day on Sunday, three remarkable women share their career journeys, highlight the importance of cognitive agility, explain how they balance large portfolios and family life while navigating the loneliness of leadership.
Trailblazing women redefining asset management in Asia

Our three remarkable leaders in finance—Charis Liau, CIO at IFS Asset Management, Kerrine Koh, head of Southeast Asia at Hamilton Lane, and Pruksa Iamthongthong, APAC equities head at Aberdeen Investments—share how they have navigated challenges, broke barriers and reshaped the traditionally male-dominated world of asset management. Their journeys reveal not only resilience and vision but also a commitment to redefining leadership in the industry.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.