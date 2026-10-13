Tight spreads and de-dollarisation shape Asia’s credit outlook

Investors are pivoting to local-currency convertibles and China's refreshed regulatory channels to secure resilience and yield.

Key Points Convertible bonds are seeing rising attractiveness in CNY, TWD and JPY as regional currencies offer diversification and FX returns alongside sector plays.

Recent refinancing rule updates in China have reopened issuance channels for high-quality tech companies, stabilising the convertible supply side.

Market democratisation via ETF structures has created a stable long-term institutional demand floor to buffer convertibles against volatility.

Asian credit markets are entering a delicate phase where tight spreads, shifting currency dynamics and regulatory changes are changing how investors balance risk and opportunity.