Tight spreads and de-dollarisation shape Asia’s credit outlook
Investors are pivoting to local-currency convertibles and China's refreshed regulatory channels to secure resilience and yield.
Asian credit markets are entering a delicate phase where tight spreads, shifting currency dynamics and regulatory changes are changing how investors balance risk and opportunity.
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