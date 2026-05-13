Temasek, Future Fund search for resilience in private markets
As macro shocks and shifting correlations disrupt traditional portfolios, sovereigns are leveraging alternative assets, prioritising liquidity and active portfolio construction.
Private markets and broader alternatives are essential tools for institutional investors navigating uncertainty under the weight of inflation, geopolitical tensions, and rapid technological disruption, panellists told a recent Milken Institute event.
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