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Slicing the risk on a multibillion dollar nuclear opportunity

Nishtha Asthana
A combination of government support, hyperscaler demand and a growing willingness among investors to share risk is transforming nuclear into an investable infra opportunity.
Slicing the risk on a multibillion dollar nuclear opportunity

Six months ago, nuclear was a theoretical discussion for many institutional investors. Today, the conversation has shifted toward execution as governments, corporates and financial investors start aligning around what could become one of the largest energy buildouts in decades.

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