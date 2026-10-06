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Selective flows revive Asian bond markets

Heather Ng
Renewed interest in regional fixed income is being fueled by Korea's inclusion in the WGBI, Indonesia’s higher carry and steady domestic demand across key markets.
Selective flows revive Asian bond markets
Key Points
  • Asian bond markets are attracting renewed inflows, but investors are becoming increasingly selective.
  • Korea, Indonesia and China are drawing interest for different reasons.
  • Diversification away from US assets, subdued inflation and credible central banks are supporting demand.

Driven by massive domestic savings pools, structural index inclusions and attractive yields, Asian bond markets are experiencing renewed investor interest this year.

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