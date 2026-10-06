Selective flows revive Asian bond markets
Renewed interest in regional fixed income is being fueled by Korea's inclusion in the WGBI, Indonesia’s higher carry and steady domestic demand across key markets.
Driven by massive domestic savings pools, structural index inclusions and attractive yields, Asian bond markets are experiencing renewed investor interest this year.
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