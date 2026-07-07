Real assets help investors navigate inflation and energy bottlenecks
As equity market concentration peaks and geopolitical tensions rise, asset owners pivot towards critical infrastructure to secure durable cash flows and power the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.
The convergence of sticky inflation, fragile supply chains and the vast energy demands of AI is fundamentally reshaping institutional portfolios in 2026.
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