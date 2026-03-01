AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Philippines sovereign fund targets $430m deployment under new CIO

Lucas Cacioli
The Maharlika Investment Corporation has appointed a new chief investment officer with private equity credentials as it shifts from institution-building to active capital deployment.
The Philippine sovereign wealth fund’s manager has appointed Kheed Nielsen Ng as chief investment and operating officer, as it transitions into an active deployment phase with significantly scaled-up investment planned for 2026.

