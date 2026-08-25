AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

OCIO gains ground amid talent war, portfolio complexity

Heather Ng
Outsourced CIO (OCIO) services are expanding rapidly across Asia as institutions, family offices and statutory boards seek scale, governance and private market expertise.
OCIO gains ground amid talent war, portfolio complexity

OCIO services are gaining momentum across Asia and the Middle East, driven by rising portfolio complexity, talent shortages and the need for scale.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.