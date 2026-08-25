OCIO gains ground amid talent war, portfolio complexity
Outsourced CIO (OCIO) services are expanding rapidly across Asia as institutions, family offices and statutory boards seek scale, governance and private market expertise.
OCIO services are gaining momentum across Asia and the Middle East, driven by rising portfolio complexity, talent shortages and the need for scale.
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