Natural capital gains ground among asset allocators
The investment case for natural assets is growing stronger as institutional investors carve out dedicated allocations for timberland, agriculture and nature-based strategies.
Natural capital, which represents the world's stock of water, forests and agricultural assets, is increasingly becoming a favoured home for patient capital. Sustaining human life while offering long-term return horizons of 10 years or more, these assets align well with the asset-liability management (ALM) needs of pension funds and insurers.
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