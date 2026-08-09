Natural capital gains ground among asset allocators

The investment case for natural assets is growing stronger as institutional investors carve out dedicated allocations for timberland, agriculture and nature-based strategies.

Natural capital, which represents the world's stock of water, forests and agricultural assets, is increasingly becoming a favoured home for patient capital. Sustaining human life while offering long-term return horizons of 10 years or more, these assets align well with the asset-liability management (ALM) needs of pension funds and insurers.