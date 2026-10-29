Market Views: Which segments of private credit still offer genuine value?
As private credit has attracted record inflows from institutional investors in recent years, there are concerns that parts of the market may be becoming overcrowded.
Global capital continues to flood into the already crowded private credit market despite a slowdown in new deal activity and the return of corporate borrowers to the syndicated loan market. Direct lending funds alone attracted $129.15 billion in the first nine months of this year, a 35% increase from a year earlier, according to Preqin data. The growing mismatch between fundraising and capital deployment has increased pressure on investors to find opportunities to put capital to work.
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