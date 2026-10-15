Market Views: What market consensus are investors getting wrong today?
Investors are increasingly challenging consensus views on AI, rates and regional market leadership, arguing that attractive opportunities lie well beyond today's most popular trades.
Markets have rallied around a handful of dominant themes, from artificial intelligence and technology leaders to expectations around rates and growth. But some investors believe the consensus has become too crowded. They are finding reasons to challenge the prevailing wisdom, arguing market leadership is becoming too concentrated, while others see opportunities emerging from a range of overlooked industries.
AsianInvestor asked market experts which widely held assumptions they are challenging and where they see the most compelling opportunities beyond today's consensus trades.
Anne Christine Farstad, global equity portfolio manager
MFS Investment Management
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