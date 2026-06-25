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Market Views: Is Asia facing a new FX stress cycle?

Heather Ng
Asian currencies face renewed strain as a hawkish Fed, high US yields and energy shocks test resilience across the region.
Market Views: Is Asia facing a new FX stress cycle?

Asian currencies are under simultaneous strain, with the yen sliding toward multi decade lows, the rupiah breaching 16,000, and the rupee and peso facing renewed pressure as central banks step in to defend their markets.

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