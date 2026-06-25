Market Views: Is Asia facing a new FX stress cycle?
Asian currencies face renewed strain as a hawkish Fed, high US yields and energy shocks test resilience across the region.
Asian currencies are under simultaneous strain, with the yen sliding toward multi decade lows, the rupiah breaching 16,000, and the rupee and peso facing renewed pressure as central banks step in to defend their markets.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.