Market Views: Is American exceptionalism fading with Asia’s rise?
As global economic power shifts and investment priorities evolve, the once-unquestioned dominance of American exceptionalism is being reassessed.
For much of modern history, American exceptionalism has shaped global economic strategies, guiding investment flows and financial policymaking. Yet, as shifting economic power dynamics, rising fiscal challenges and evolving trade relationships redefine the landscape, the once-unquestioned dominance of the US is now being reassessed.
