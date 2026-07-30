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Market Views: How should investors position portfolios after the Fed’s decision?

Heather Ng
From prioritising short-end carry to diversifying into global high yield and commodities, AsianInvestor looks at how allocators can recalibrate following the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed's) hawkish pause.
Market Views: How should investors position portfolios after the Fed&#8217;s decision?

The Fed, led by Chair Kevin Warsh, has held interest rates at 3.5%–3.75% for the fifth consecutive meeting, despite three dissenting votes in favour of a hike. The decision was widely anticipated by markets, underscoring the Fed’s cautious stance as it balances inflation risks with signs of economic resilience.

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