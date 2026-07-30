Market Views: How should investors position portfolios after the Fed’s decision?

From prioritising short-end carry to diversifying into global high yield and commodities, AsianInvestor looks at how allocators can recalibrate following the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed's) hawkish pause.

The Fed, led by Chair Kevin Warsh, has held interest rates at 3.5%–3.75% for the fifth consecutive meeting, despite three dissenting votes in favour of a hike. The decision was widely anticipated by markets, underscoring the Fed’s cautious stance as it balances inflation risks with signs of economic resilience.