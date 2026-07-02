Korea's Military Pension Fund doubles down on TPA
Korean pensions must endure volatility and embrace a total portfolio approach (TPA) after painful lessons from 2008 exposed the cost of abandoning long-term conviction.
Korean institutional investors are confronting a market environment defined by AI-driven equity concentration, unstable stock-bond correlations and growing uncertainty over traditional diversification models.
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