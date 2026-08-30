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KIC strategy "unaffected" as sovereign fund restarts CIO search

Phil Lee
Korea Investment Corporation told AsianInvestor there will be no delays to its investment strategy or TPA rollout, even as the fund builds a new CIO candidate pool from scratch.
KIC strategy "unaffected" as sovereign fund restarts CIO search

Korea Investment Corporation (KIC), South Korea’s sovereign wealth fund, has restarted its search for a new chief investment officer (CIO) after its initial selection process ran into challenges.

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