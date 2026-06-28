Investors turn to blended EM debt as valuations tighten
Institutional investors are preparing to increase EM allocations in 2026, undeterred by geopolitical tensions and energy volatility.
There is growing momentum among institutional investors to revisit emerging market (EM) debt, even though the shift remains in its initial phases. APAC investors are navigating tight historical valuations by adopting blended mandates that balance defensive hard-currency sovereigns against resilient corporate sectors.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.