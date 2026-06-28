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Investors turn to blended EM debt as valuations tighten

Institutional investors are preparing to increase EM allocations in 2026, undeterred by geopolitical tensions and energy volatility.
Investors turn to blended EM debt as valuations tighten

There is growing momentum among institutional investors to revisit emerging market (EM) debt, even though the shift remains in its initial phases. APAC investors are navigating tight historical valuations by adopting blended mandates that balance defensive hard-currency sovereigns against resilient corporate sectors.

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