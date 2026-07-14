Investors overhaul risk and governance to master TPA
As institutions increasingly adopt a total portfolio approach (TPA), execution may need a radical shift in accountability, liquidity management and risk culture to avoid recreating 'shadow silos'.
As TPA gains traction globally, large institutional investors are confronting practical challenges of managing complex private markets allocations and structural governance barriers. For early adopters, a key challenge is ensuring that multi-billion dollar portfolios do not fragment back into isolated departments.
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