Institutions turn to lower mid-market buyouts in search of alpha
As public markets and large-cap private equity present valuation challenges, allocators are increasingly targeting the lower 'bottom half' of the market, inspired by operational upside and pricing inefficiencies.
While large-cap private equity funds continue to absorb significant capital, institutional investors are increasingly targeting the lower-mid market thanks to structural market changes and a pricing gap between market tiers.
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