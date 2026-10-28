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Institutional investors rethink frontier market risk and execution

Kristina Shperlik
Managing liquidity constraints, structural currency weakness and operational hurdles require specialist execution and blended portfolio structures in Apac frontier markets.
Institutional investors rethink frontier market risk and execution

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