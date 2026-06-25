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Industry Insiders: Why fixing AGMs matter for Asia-Pacific's capital markets

Phoebe Chan
Annual General Meetings are meant to anchor shareholder accountability, yet across Asia-Pacific they risk becoming procedural formalities. Reforming how AGMs function is essential for investor voices, and for the long-term resilience and credibility of regional capital markets.
Industry Insiders: Why fixing AGMs matter for Asia-Pacific's capital markets

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