Industry Insiders: Where AI meets ageing -- winners and losers of future investments
Ageing economies face a stark choice: either do nothing and decline in population and economic activity or invest in innovation and technological transformation and continue to grow.
By 2050, the world’s leading economies are all projected to experience a significant increase in the elderly dependency ratio (the population over 65 to the population 15-65 years) due to falling fertility rates and ageing societies.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.