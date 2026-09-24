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Industry Insiders: When weather becomes an investment risk

As a strengthening El Niño approaches, sovereign debt investors must look beyond headline weather predictions and evaluate how physical climate shocks transmit through local economies, policy responses and market valuations, says T. Rowe Price's Tongai Kunorubwe.
Industry Insiders: When weather becomes an investment risk

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