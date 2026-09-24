Industry Insiders: When weather becomes an investment risk
As a strengthening El Niño approaches, sovereign debt investors must look beyond headline weather predictions and evaluate how physical climate shocks transmit through local economies, policy responses and market valuations, says T. Rowe Price's Tongai Kunorubwe.
Key Points
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.