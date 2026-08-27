Industry Insiders: Senior living is becoming too big for investors to ignore
As people across developed Asia Pacific live longer, healthier and more independent lives, senior living is beginning to look less like a niche care category and more like a serious real estate opportunity, says M&G's Regina Lim.
Ageing is usually framed as a burden. Rising healthcare costs, heavier pension demands and growing pressure on families and public systems are the familiar concerns.
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