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Industry Insiders: Private credit enters "adulthood"

The asset class cannot be treated as a monolith, as there are critical distinctions across global infrastructure, regional dynamics and liquidity structures, says Simon La Greca.
Industry Insiders: Private credit enters "adulthood"

Private credit is maturing, and its growing pains are uncomfortable but necessary.

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