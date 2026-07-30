Industry Insiders: Private credit enters "adulthood"
The asset class cannot be treated as a monolith, as there are critical distinctions across global infrastructure, regional dynamics and liquidity structures, says Simon La Greca.
Private credit is maturing, and its growing pains are uncomfortable but necessary.
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