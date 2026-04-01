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Industry Insiders: Hong Kong pensions scaling well, but now must prove they can deliver

Paul Colwell
The city's maturing retirement system is entering a new phase, but it is yet to be sufficiently focused on outcomes that matter for members.
Industry Insiders: Hong Kong pensions scaling well, but now must prove they can deliver

Each year, the Thinking Ahead Institute (TAI) publishes its Global Pension Assets Study (GPAS), highlighting how the world’s retirement systems are evolving. The 2026 edition confirms what many industry insiders already recognise: defined contribution (DC) systems are dominating long-term growth. It shows that Hong Kong is entering a new phase, one that is larger and increasingly scalable, yet still not sufficiently focused on the outcomes that matter for members as the system matures.

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