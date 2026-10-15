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Industry Insiders: Are Japanese trust banks the overlooked OCIOs?

Nobuo Ohtsuka
As debate over Western-style OCIO models intensifies in Tokyo, foreign asset managers risk misreading who actually controls allocation decisions across Japan’s pension, endowment and private wealth markets.
Industry Insiders: Are Japanese trust banks the overlooked OCIOs?

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