Indonesia positions for capital flows as US concentration debate intensifies
As sovereign investors reassess heavy US exposure, Indonesia is framing its commodity base and regional integration as structural advantages.
Discussion at the Milken Institute’s “Capital in a Changing World” panel highlighted growing debate among institutional investors over portfolio concentration in the United States.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.