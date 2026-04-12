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Indonesia positions for capital flows as US concentration debate intensifies

Lucas Cacioli
As sovereign investors reassess heavy US exposure, Indonesia is framing its commodity base and regional integration as structural advantages.
Indonesia positions for capital flows as US concentration debate intensifies

Discussion at the Milken Institute’s “Capital in a Changing World” panel highlighted growing debate among institutional investors over portfolio concentration in the United States.

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