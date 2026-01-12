Gold miners offer upside as metal hits fresh highs
Whether the year brings soft‑landing reflation or late‑cycle slowdown, gold remains one of the few assets well‑positioned to benefit under both outcomes.
Asian institutional investors are taking a fresh look at gold as they gear up for a new monetary cycle. The metal’s resilience in the face of geopolitical tension, sticky inflation and shifting real yields is cementing its position as a structural pillar of diversified portfolios.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.