From trading floors to fintech entrepreneurship, Sinha's career has been shaped by reinvention, calculated risks and the conviction that the best opportunities often lie beyond the conventional path.

Sanket Sinha has led Lighthouse Canton's Global Asset Management business since 2018, building it into a multi-strategy platform spanning private credit, venture capital, life sciences, real estate, Indian equities and global macro. Before joining Lighthouse Canton, he held senior positions at financial institutions including Edelweiss Financial Services, X10 and Deutsche Bank.

From trading floors and structured credit to portfolio management and fintech entrepreneurship, Sinha's career has been defined by adaptability, reinvention and a willingness to take calculated risks. He shares the lessons behind his entrepreneurial journey, explains why deep-tech could produce the next billion-dollar startup and discusses how the courage to embrace new challenges has shaped his approach to business and investing.

If you had to equate your investment strategy to a game, which would it be and why?