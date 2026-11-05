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Executive Exchange with Jean-François Mesnard-Sense

From cutting grass at a local golf course to leading ETF capital markets across three continents, State Street's Mesnard-Sense has built a career defined by patience, commitment and a willingness to embrace the unknown.
Executive Exchange with Jean-Fran&#231;ois Mesnard-Sense

Jean-François Mesnard-Sense is the head of ETF capital markets for Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa at State Street Investment Management. Arriving in Hong Kong nine years ago with just a single suitcase and a lot to learn, he has since cultivated a leadership style rooted in trust, accountability and empowering his teams with the full picture.

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