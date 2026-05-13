Commercial real estate debt: A growing opportunity as markets reprice and yields rise

The commercial real estate (CRE) debt risk spectrum presents a range of opportunities for lenders. In this piece, Wellington Management examines the transitional lending market, highlighting what makes these assets attractive across market environments and how transitional CRE debt allocations fit within portfolios.

In our view, the combination of a higher-for-longer rate environment, heightened market volatility, and reset valuations creates an advantageous opportunity for transitional CRE lenders and borrower given tightening underwriting standards and higher yields.

What are transitional CRE assets?

Transitional CRE lenders typically provide first-lien, senior secured loans to institutional owners of well-located CRE for the purposes of upgrading, leasing and/or reprogramming1 a property to its highest use to maximise its potential cash flow (and therefore its value). In the current market environment, we believe lenders can expect to receive low-to-mid-teens levered yields for extending credit in this profile, with the added benefit of being collateralised by a hard asset.

Additionally, with today’s macroeconomic uncertainty, we believe there will increasingly be the need and opportunity for lenders to step in and provide customised, flexible solutions to borrowers. Transitional CRE lenders can thereby help borrowers unlock the most value from their assets while potentially providing greater lender returns and lowering lender risk.

Beyond the here and now, transitional CRE lending also offers the broadest opportunity set (Figure 1) within CRE debt because real estate assets are consistently in some period of transition.

Within the transitional lending universe, we believe lending on light (eg. stabilisation) to heavy (eg. development) transitional assets offers the best combination of medium/low business plan risk and strong borrower alignment.

Figure 1 - Transitional lending across the CRE asset life cycle



Source: Wellington Management. For illustrative purposes only. The views expressed are those of the authors at the time of publication. Other teams may hold different views and make different investment decisions. The value of your investment may become worth more or less than at the time of original investment. While any third-party data used is considered reliable, its accuracy is not guaranteed.



Importantly, transitional lending takes on the risk of business plan execution (ie. value creation). But when structured correctly, these loans can maintain robust alignment with the borrower even when execution doesn’t go according to plan. In our view, a key strength of transitional lending is that loans are able to bend – but not break – in times of distress.

Fundamentals vary significantly across CRE sectors, making it essential to be cycle-aware within each vertical. However, in CRE debt, and especially in transitional lending, we believe there are opportunities across sectors regardless of cycle.

From our perspective, the key to navigating CRE as an asset class is knowing where the best relative value is at any point in the cycle (Figure 2).

We believe this requires fundamental, bottom-up underwriting expertise at the individual property level (both in its specific micro location and broadly within the property type). Moreover, casting a wide net across property types and markets offers the ability to opportunistically pivot as underlying sectors exhibit their own cyclicality.

Figure 2 - Transitional lending opportunities across sectors

Source: Wellington Management. For illustrative purposes only. The views expressed are those of the authors at the time of publication. Other teams may hold different views and make different investment decisions. The value of your investment may become worth more or less than at the time of original investment. While any third-party data used is considered reliable, its accuracy is not guaranteed.

What makes transitional CRE lending different?

Transitional CRE lending is in some ways an antithesis to traditional (ie. core) lending. Core lending has a backward-looking bias and generally assumes that stabilised core assets will remain competitive into perpetuity.

We believe this reasoning has proven challenging for many long-term holders of CRE in the recent market. Over the past three years, the CRE sector at large has experienced a dramatic repricing with macro tides receding to reveal numerous examples of underappreciated risks within core assets.

The unfortunate reality for CRE is that many are ageing assets susceptible to obsolescence across multiple dimensions, including: (i) deteriorating physical quality or outdated amenities/technology, (ii) cash-flow deterioration due to tenant loss (which could be due to (i) above or shifting dynamics such as work-from-home), and (iii) a shift in highest and best use, such as an outdated office building better suited for conversion to apartments.

As the world continues to change rapidly, the way we work, live, and shop will continue to be catalysts for further transitions in CRE.

Generally, obsolescence occurs gradually over time, but a core asset can swiftly become transitional if a single-tenant property loses its sole occupant. By definition, a core asset is also stabilised, which limits its potential for further upside primarily to macroeconomic conditions (ie. cap rate compression), while the downside risks (ie. idiosyncratic in addition to macroeconomic) remain inherently larger.

Through this lens, we believe transitional CRE lending offers a differentiated risk-reward profile, as the opportunities for value creation are distinct and significantly greater.

What are transitional lending’s potential risks?

Transitional lending carries real risks – from execution missteps to market dislocations – and we believe success depends on how thoughtfully those risks are underwritten. While the asset class offers the potential for attractive risk-adjusted returns, it demands rigorous evaluation of idiosyncratic risks: collateral quality, business plan feasibility, tenant credit, market fundamentals and sponsor capability.

We believe this is where a bottom-up, owner’s mindset is essential to underwriting. In our view, CRE assets should be underwritten individually to best ascertain intrinsic value, as underwriting to the average can substantially miscalculate the true worth of stronger assets and overvalue weaker ones.

Finally, transitional CRE debt’s downside risks can be better mitigated through robust loan structuring and meaningful alignment with borrowers, which begins with sizing of the loan to a defensible basis.

Where does transitional CRE debt fit within portfolios?

Asset owners who find the transitional CRE debt opportunity set compelling will likely look to understand what roles these allocations typically play in a portfolio.

Allocators generally view CRE debt as either a fixed income replacement, a private credit diversifier, or part of a diversified real asset allocation. This is due to four key attributes of the asset class:

Current income: Transitional CRE debt has historically provided a relatively high current yield (low-to-mid teens levered) compared with traditional bonds. Returns are primarily generated from fixed or floating-rate (mainly floating for transitional CRE debt) coupons supported by cash flow generated by the property. Diversification: We believe transitional CRE debt offers diversification beyond traditional markets with minimal market correlation to public equities and fixed income. In addition, transitional asset loans are, in our view, complementary to fixed income investments and can provide a higher return profile than CMBS, potentially enhancing portfolio performance. Moreover, further diversification can be achieved through various property sectors and markets. Asset-backed structural protection: Transitional asset loans are backed by physical assets and can include more robust financial structures relative to both corporate credit and CMBS, potentially enhancing security and risk control. The remedy process for lenders is tried-and-tested and provides a clear path to maximising recovery in downside situations. Inflation hedge: As a primarily floating-rate security, during inflationary periods with rising interest rates, private CRE debt has historically enjoyed increased total yields. Notably, in declining rate environments, minimum returns can also be safeguarded through index floors.

The bottom line on investing in transitional CRE assets

The CRE debt market has steadily grown for decades and is a foundational asset class for institutions seeking current income with added downside protections.

In our view, within the CRE debt universe, transitional assets offer a differentiated opportunity by historically providing attractive risk-adjusted returns both in uncertain markets like today and through cycles.