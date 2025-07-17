Brookfield explores Japan green energy JV, digital infrastructure buildout
The alternative asset manager has partnered with Japanese multinational Hitachi and global commodities trader Hartree Partners to fund battery energy storage systems and promote sustainable digital technologies in the country.
Brookfield Japan, Hitachi and global commodities trader Hartree Partners are expanding into Japan's green infrastructure through a collaborative funding initiative.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.