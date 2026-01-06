AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Bhutan commits $1bn in Bitcoin to support sovereign digital future

Heather Ng
The Himalayan kingdom has pledged up to 10,000 BTC to finance Gelephu Mindfulness City, a new Special Administrative Region designed as a sustainable financial hub.
Bhutan has unveiled a landmark National Bitcoin Development Pledge, committing up to 10,000 BTC—worth around $1 billion—to finance the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), a new economic hub designed around sustainability, innovation, and shared prosperity.

