Aware Super completes Project Odin, overhauls $166bn investment engine
With Project Odin complete, Aware Super says liquidity is evolving from a defensive safeguard into a driver of long‑term capital deployment.
Aware Super has completed the final phase of Project Odin, a multi‑year transformation of its investment infrastructure that integrates data, risk, analytics and portfolio management tools across its $166 billion (A$235 billion) portfolio.
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