AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Aware Super completes Project Odin, overhauls $166bn investment engine

Lucas Cacioli
With Project Odin complete, Aware Super says liquidity is evolving from a defensive safeguard into a driver of long‑term capital deployment.
Aware Super completes Project Odin, overhauls $166bn investment engine

Aware Super has completed the final phase of Project Odin, a multi‑year transformation of its investment infrastructure that integrates data, risk, analytics and portfolio management tools across its $166 billion (A$235 billion) portfolio.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.