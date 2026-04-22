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Australian sovereign fund NRFC backs semiconductor startup Syenta

Lucas Cacioli
The National Reconstruction Fund Corporation investment is part of a broader push to strengthen domestic manufacturing capacity in AI-critical technologies.
Australian sovereign fund NRFC backs semiconductor startup Syenta

Australia's National Reconstruction Fund Corporation (NRFC) has committed $7.24 million (A$10.1 million) to Sydney-based chip startup Syenta, elevating advanced semiconductor packaging as a strategic focus in the country's effort to secure greater technological self-reliance.

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