AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester
award

Asset managers that excelled in sustainability across Asia, explained

The Editors
AsianInvestor outlines the rationale behind the judging panel’s selection of winners in this year’s sustainable investing categories.
Asset managers that excelled in sustainability across Asia, explained

AsianInvestor’s Asset Management Awards continue to set a high bar for excellence across Asia-Pacific’s institutional investment industry. Among the most closely watched categories are those recognising leadership in sustainable and responsible investing.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.