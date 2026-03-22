award
Asset managers that excelled in sustainability across Asia, explained
AsianInvestor outlines the rationale behind the judging panel’s selection of winners in this year’s sustainable investing categories.
AsianInvestor’s Asset Management Awards continue to set a high bar for excellence across Asia-Pacific’s institutional investment industry. Among the most closely watched categories are those recognising leadership in sustainable and responsible investing.
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