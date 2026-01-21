AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Asia's critical minerals becoming strategic assets

Kristina Shperlik
Regional funds are maintaining exposure to gold, silver and platinum while pivoting toward copper, lithium and rare earths as strategic bets.
Geopolitical dynamics and industrial demand are driving institutional capital toward commodities, as nations prioritise securing upstream supply chains and strategic resources.

