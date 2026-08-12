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Asian institutions expand commodity bets beyond precious metals

Long-term structural shifts in technology, energy security and regional supply chains are prompting investors to broaden their allocations across copper, critical minerals and agricultural assets in the second half (H2) of 2026.
Asian institutions expand commodity bets beyond precious metals

As traditional asset correlation patterns shift, Asian investors are re-evaluating physical commodities and related equities to secure supply chains and capture structural growth, looking beyond standard bullion allocations toward critical metals and strategic soft commodities.

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