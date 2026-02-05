Asian index-linked insurance survey: entering a new era of diversification and customisation

Asia’s life insurers are reshaping their product strategies as new index-linked solutions emerge as a powerful new growth engine for protection and wealth. A joint survey by AsianInvestor and FTSE Russell shows accelerating demand for diversified, multi-asset and risk-controlled exposures that can deliver smoother outcomes across market cycles and greater resilience under evolving regulatory regimes. For insurers willing to move beyond traditional benchmarks, the prize is clear: differentiated products, stronger distribution and deeper appeal to investors.

In an increasingly competitive and complex investment landscape, innovation in index design is becoming a critical driver of growth for Asia’s life insurers. Across the region, firms are entering a new phase of product development as they look to deliver more differentiated, outcome-oriented solutions.

A joint survey by AsianInvestor and FTSE Russell, incorporating insights from senior executives at insurers and distributors across Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, highlights strong demand for diversified, multi-asset and risk-managed index-linked strategies that can provide smoother returns and greater resilience across market cycles.

As life insurance takes on a larger role in wealth management, adoption is accelerating – particularly in Hong Kong and Singapore, alongside an already mature Japan. With Taiwan expected to open its market in 2026, the regional opportunity set is expanding further. This creates scope for insurers to move beyond traditional benchmarks and broaden their solution set.

At the same time, customisation is emerging as a decisive differentiator, with high net worth (HNW) investors seeking tailored exposures that balance growth potential with capital protection.

Such findings point to a market ripe for innovation, where insurers that leverage global and regional index capabilities to broaden their offerings can gain a competitive edge and capture evolving investor demand.

“The market is evolving, with demand for products that offer broader indices and different types of exposures,” said Philippe Jacson, head of sell-side sales for Asia & Middle East at FTSE Russell. “Insurers in Hong Kong and Singapore, for example, are looking for product design and support, and need to work with index providers with a brand that will help them distribute the product and make it successful.”

Key survey takeaways Around 40% of respondents have either already developed an index-linked product or are currently working on one, while 29% are considering it.

Cash growth is the primary investment objective for customers of index-linked products.

Insurers rank expected performance across market cycles as the top priority when assessing new product development opportunities.

Index performance is the leading factor insurers consider when choosing an index and provider for a product, with participation rates ranking next.

There is accelerating demand for customised, diversified, multi-asset and risk-controlled products.