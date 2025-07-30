Asian fund managers reassess strategies amid US recession fears
As concerns mount over the possibility of a US recession, Asian investors are adjusting their portfolios, pivoting towards defensive sectors and boosting their hedging strategies.
Asian fund managers with heavy exposure to US equities and corporate debt are adopting a more cautious stance with recession fears mounting and the Fed showing little appetite for rate cuts.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.