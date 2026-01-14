APAC private credit to benefit from US market cracks
Sovereign wealth funds and insurers are embedding the region into long-term strategies as they seek alternatives to stretched US markets, but experts warn success depends on local presence and pricing discipline.
Private credit in Asia-Pacific is shifting from a niche investment to a mainstream asset class as global allocators raise their strategic allocations to the region.
