Apac allocators filter out market noise as private debt matures
As private credit expands into complex asset classes, institutional investors are prioritising direct origination, strict cash-flow underwriting and selective FX hedging to safeguard risk-adjusted returns.
Key Points
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.