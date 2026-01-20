AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

AI boom creates clear winners across Asia's economies

Kristina Shperlik
Korea and Taiwan dominate AI hardware while Japan, China and ASEAN capture infrastructure-driven gains, creating a decade-long regional growth story beyond US mega-caps.
Economies across Asia are poised to benefit from the AI boom, each in its own way, as AI's power-intensive nature connects semiconductor leaders to utilities, materials and renewables.

