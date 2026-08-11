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Active managers face higher bar as allocators rethink risk

Institutions are rethinking risk budgets and reserving active management for less efficient markets where skill can truly add value.
Active managers face higher bar as allocators rethink risk

While active management is not disappearing from institutional portfolios, allocators are becoming far more selective about where they spend their active risk budget.

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